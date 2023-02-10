LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A fundraiser for a boy battling a rare form of cancer is this weekend.

Beckham Snowden, 3, was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, or LCH, in August 2022. LCH affects about one in every 200,000 kids.

His family is in need of some help, so they are holding a fundraiser at the Keikukan Dojo in Lawton starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11.

The Dojo will be accepting flat donations as well as in-person, per-kick donations.

Beckham is from the Newcastle, Oklahoma, area, but he has family in the Lawton area who are helping with this fundraiser.

If you would like to mail your donation, the address is PO Box 2371 Lawton, OK, 73502.