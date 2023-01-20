WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after posting bond for what police said was a series of “extremely erratic” behavior late Thursday night, all while he wasn’t wearing any pants.

Carlos Burney is charged with criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 and public intoxication following the incident. He was released on Friday, January 20, 2023, after posting his $2,500 bond.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, just after 11:30 p.m. in reference to a subject “running down the street, throwing a large trash can at a vehicle, and jumping on a car.”

When officers arrived, they discovered Burney had no pants or underwear on and was acting erratic, with slurred, rapid speech. They said Burney’s balance was unsteady and when he walked, his body would shake like he was convulsing.

According to the affidavit, Burney admitted to police he’d taken Percocet pills, so they took him into custody for public intoxication. While investigating property damage, witnesses in the neighborhood said they saw Burney throwing objects at vehicles and jumping on them.

The affidavit said one witness told police that Burney tore the screen door on his residence. They said they heard a loud banging on their door, and when they answered, Burney was laying in the yard. They said he then got up and grabbed a city-issued trash can and threw it on the ground. He then jumped on vehicles, damaging several, and apparently threw the trash can at another vehicle, causing damage to the car’s doors.

In all, Burney ended up causing an estimated $1,500 in damage to the screen door and cars parked in the street.

This was Burney’s third arrest in less than a month. He was charged with assault family violence on December 30 after he and his girlfriend got into an alleged knife fight.

Deputies responding to the scene said they found Burney with a stab wound in the arm and his girlfriend, Brackett, holding a shirt on the wound.

According to authorities, Brackett told them she and Burney were fighting and Burney was on top of her hitting her, then he grabbed a knife and threatened to hurt her and himself. She said she tried to take the knife away and she fell, and he accidentally stabbed himself.

According to the affidavit, deputies said when Burney was stabilized, he became uncooperative and said he couldn’t remember everything that happened, but was certain he did not stab himself.

When asked if anyone else was present in the room, he said no, and when asked if Brackett stabbed him, he said “I’m not saying that.”

When asked if he did not stab himself then who did, the deputy said Burney replied “All I know is that I did not stab myself.”