SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — The Whiteside Museum of Natural History in Seymour announced the first ever “Permian Fest.” The event begins February 24 and will go through the 26. The festival will have three days of science and paleontology-themed vendors, food trucks, and professional lectures.

On Saturday, February 25, the event will have a fundraising dinner and silent auction to benefit the longevity of the museum and its educational programming.

Events:

Friday, Feb. 24 – All schools are headed out to the museum to listen to guest lectures

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Open to the public to listen to guest speakers and dinner under the stars with of the guest speakers.

