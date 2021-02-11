Person in hospital, suspect in custody after shooting on Colleen Dr.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the 4800 block of Colleen Dr.

According to WPFD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, at 4:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to Colleen to investigate a shooting call.

On route to the call, dispatch told the officers the shooting suspect had fled the scene in a black Jeep and that there was a victim who had been shot on the scene.

Officers said they found the black Jeep near the scene and found the victim on Colleen.

The victim was transported to United Regional and the suspect was transported to WFPD headquarters to speak with detectives.

Other occupants of the black Jeep are waiting to speak to detectives, according to officials. Officers also said the weapon has been seized.