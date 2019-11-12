Person of interest taken into custody in reference to Lawton homicide investigation

UPDATE- There has been a person of interest taken into custody in reference to the homicide investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On October 6, 2019 at approximately 2:00 a.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of NW Cache Road on a shooting.

Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who had been shot. It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur.

All witnesses were transported to the station for interviews and the crime scene was secured. The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview all witnesses. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The Lawton Police Department is asking if anyone saw what occurred at the location of the shooting, please contact us with any information you may have. This is a horrific incident, but the department is continuing to investigate. More information will be released when it becomes available..