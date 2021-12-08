Person robbed near Chick-fil-A, WFPD looking for suspects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scary moments for an employee leaving Wichita Square Shopping Center Tuesday night after police said the employee was robbed by at least two me.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 p.m. At the shopping center on Call Field near Chick-Fil-A.

That’s where police said a person was sitting in their car after work when a dark-colored Chevy pulled up and two to three males walked up and started hitting the windows and posing threats.

Police said the victim gave up the property they wanted and the men left.

Officers said they saw the suspect vehicle briefly near Rhea Road but the vehicle speed off.

When the Wichita Falls Police Depart was asked for information the following morning they were still conducting their investigation but said that the victim was threatened with a weapon and the three males drove away in a Chevy Impala.

This is a developing story please stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.