Pet groomers eager to get back to business after Wichita Co. disaster declaration amendment

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Pet groomers in Wichita County can now operate as long as there is no in-person contact.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom amended the county’s disaster declaration after consulting with local city leaders Thursday morning.

Before this change groomers could only work from their mobile unit under a no-contact basis.​

Groomers can now pick up pets from owners’ yards or the owner can drop off and pick up their pet outside of the place of business.​

Gossom said the biggest thing for this amendment is that there be no touching.​

“We ask for that strict separation there of the people and the exchange of pets without taking it inside any place other than the groomers place,” Gossom said.​

Pet groomers around the area are happy to hear the news.

The revised order also now allows garden seeds and lawn chemicals to be sold in the stores instead of only electronically or delivery.