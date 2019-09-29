Pet rescuers strive to place animals at Bully’s first ‘Paw-Looza’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In their first Pet Paw-Looza, officials with Wichita Falls’ Bully’s Pizza-Grill hosted The Texas Pit Crew and The Wichita County Humane Society with some furry friends in need of a furr-ever home.

“I love animals, I always have. Our owner’s pretty passionate about it as well. We just had a chili cook-off a couple weeks ago and he wanted to do something else, so this came about,” Billy’s Bar And Grill event coordinator Ashley Wells said.

With a large open-venue usually hosting concerts, parties and biker rallies, visitors had plenty of room to play with the dogs while enjoying cold drinks, warm snacks, and a doggy treat bar for their little friend. As a fun take on what’s usually a rocking biker bar, the hopes for the event were spreading awareness for the animals available, and getting some of them adopted.

“We’re really full,” Wichita County Humane Society vet-tech Ashley Heineken said. “There’s a lot of animals, there’s a pretty big choice out there to look at.”

Because these rescuers are full, the all-important fostering program The Texas Pit Crew offers allows for more room, and happier lives for their animals.

“Fostering saves lives,” Texas Pit Crew Foster Jaclyn Burke said. “Without a foster to step in and provide a temporary bridge to a forever home for an animal, they would, so many of them would lose their lives.”

Whether you’re adopting, fostering, or donating to local rescuers, every little bit goes to help these homeless pets.