Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg pauses as he speaks during the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential primary race, a senior campaign aide told CNBC.



He is flying to South Bend, Indiana to make the announcement, where he served as mayor for two terms.

The Indiana Democrat waged an unlikely campaign that saw a little-known mayor overpower governors and U.S. senators in the race for the party nomination.



His decision to drop out of the race comes after former Vice President Joe Biden won a crushing victory in the South Carolina primary, re-energizing a campaign that had flagged in the first three nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Biden’s renewed momentum would make it difficult for Buttigieg to win over moderate voters moving forward into Super Tuesday.

