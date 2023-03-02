WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After four days of testimony, a jury in the 78th District Court took only about an hour to return guilty on all counts this afternoon, March 2, 2023, in the trial of a man charged with 15 counts of child sex crimes filed in 2018.

Peter Graf, 62, faces stacked sentences, if the judge grants the prosecution’s request, for his convictions including aggravated sexual assault of a child, multiple counts of indecency with a child, sexual performance of a child, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The jury of six men and six women, plus two alternates had been hearing testimony all week including from one alleged victim who said she was assaulted, molested and made to pose for photos when she was 8 years old. Authorities said the crimes occurred in a home in Archer County and a hotel and home in Wichita County. The jury also viewed numerous photos of victims posed in lewd and explicit manners.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The defense argued the prosecution did not show without reasonable doubt the purpose of the photos was to create child pornography.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said despite those claims, it is clear from the thousands of photos and testimony his purpose was to take child pornographic photos that are used as sexual currency by pedophiles and that the testimony showed he touched the victim’s genitals.

Testimony on punishment begins Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 a.m.