Petition against United Regional vaccine mandate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A petition was started Wednesday, September 16, against United Regional vaccine mandate.

The change.org petition was created by Jordan Lindsey and states it’s a petition to United Regional Health Care Systems Medical Board and Senior Leadership team.

“We support science and its purity. Natural immunity is real, and indisputably stronger than synthetic immunity. We also support the individuals right to PERSONAL healthcare, and their right to make an informed decision. Together we are unified by one unwavering belief. Vaccination mandates are not supported by true science and they only divide us further as a nation. We would like United Regional Health Care Systems to reconsider their vaccination mandate and give the choice back to its employees before irreversible damage occurs.” Change.org petition

At the time of publication, the petition had over eleven hundred signatures.

Beginning November 1, employees and medical staff members, including temps, travelers, locum tenens, students, and certain contracted services must show confirmation of full vaccination, as defined unless they have an approved medical condition or disability or religious exemption or qualify for a 6-month deferral due to recently testing positive for COVID-19.

After November 1, unvaccinated staff without either an approved exemption or a reported vaccine deferral, will not be allowed to work.