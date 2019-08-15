Oklahomans petition in hopes of overturning permitless carry law

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma anti-gun violence group is showing its support to a representative looking to overturn the newly signed permitless carry law.

In February 2019, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed his first bill into law, House Bill 2597 dubbed by its supporters “the constitutional carry bill.”

Chapter leader for Moms Demand Action Oklahoma Christine Jackson said this law is putting the public at risk and that is why they are supporting Rep. Jason Lowe in his petition effort to recall this bill.

“We’ve seen in places where permitless is passed, the closest one to us is in Missouri, the homicide rate has gone through the roof there,” Jackson said.

Former 63rd District Rep. Jeff Coody worked for three years to get this law passed before his term ended last year. He disagrees and said this law is good for Oklahoma.

“It just allows law-abiding citizens to carry a weapon and have that available for self-defense, to stop crime when there is no law enforcement available,” Coody said.

Coody said there is a national common misconception of punishing gun owners anytime there is a major gun incident.

“The fear was that if we have crime and use guns in crime that we need to eliminate guns and we are blaming an inanimate object for bad character,” Coody said.

Jackson said recent events played a part in them showing their support.

“In the light of the recent shootings, definitely we think that now is the time that we should be speaking up and doing everything that we can to stop this harmful bill,” Jackson said.

To qualify for a recall of HB 2597 on a 2020 ballot, they will need a little more than 59,000 signatures. Until then, HB 2597 will take effect on Nov. 1, 2019.