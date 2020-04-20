1  of  4
Breaking News
Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22 Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Petroleum economist reacts to oil prices hitting historic lows

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Crude oil prices have plunged into the negatives as West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. Benchmark crude, closed below -$37.

Meaning for the first time ever, U.S. Oil prices are in the negatives, dropping almost 300 percent today.

The need for oil is running very thin as the need for gasoline, diesel and and jet fuel is a staggering low.

Executive Vice President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and petroleum Economist Karr Ingham spoke about the effect the coronavirus pandemic is causing and how the industry will look moving forward.

“We thought $20 was bag enough, so it’s just reflective of the fact that the coronavirus and this global phenomenon has utterly cratered the demand for petroleum-related energy,” Ingham said.

Ingham said the only things companies can do to compete with the lowering prices are lowering their productions levels. And finding a market for what they do have.

“But I think we’re in for a difficult two or three months, April and May I think are going to be very very difficult months,” Ingham said. “I think oil and gas producers are finding themselves are just trying to bridge the gap of when things start to normalize.”

Ingham said he wishes there could be another way, but re-opening the economy and raising the energy demand accordingly is the only way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News