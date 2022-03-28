PETROLIA, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Educators nationwide can play a crucial role in the development of young students.

This is why staff with Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District created a program that gives educators who go above and beyond an incentive to maintain that same course while inspiring other educators to do the same.

For the past five years, 4th through 6th-grade writing teacher for Petrolia Elementary School, Sydney Daniels, has been working with her students in hopes to give them the best education they can get in order to help them thrive in the future.

“We have such a wide range of abilities and skills and each one of them is individual and unique and they should all feel like they’re important and they matter and whatever their goals are they can achieve them and that’s what I try to instill in them that they are the best them,” Daniels said.

Words that Petrolia High School AG teacher, Brittany Womack believes as well.

“I think being good with the kids and having rapport is definitely something you need to be to be successful in the classroom because if you show them you care and that you love the kids, they’re going to buy into whatever you’re teaching if you want to be here every day and the kids know that and they see that then they’re going to enjoying coming through your classroom door,” Womack said.

And it’s that passion for teaching and helping kids grow into the best versions of themselves that prompted staff to award both Daniels and Womack with teachers of the year.

“They truly go above and beyond, they work all sorts of hours, they love on their kids they care about them and all of our teachers do but obviously their peers thought they are extraordinary and out of this world they just have the game and they get it done,” Petrolia Superintendent, David Hedges said.

These teachers weren’t just recognized for their hard work, in fact, teacher of the year comes with a hefty bonus check of two thousand dollars.

Both Womack and Daniels said this money will go a long way in helping them inside and out of the classroom.

“I hit a deer on the way to school at 3:40 in the morning the other day so it may go towards helping to fix that,” Womack said.

“Probably a lot of that will go back into the classroom just to replenish supplies or to get new things that the kids will use,” Daniels said.

New things to use and to help grow these young minds into the best possible versions of themselves.

A new category was added this year, support person and paraprofessional of the year which came with a nice $500 check, those winners were Skyla Barger and Kim Goolsby.