CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Petrolia Consolidated School District announced the resignation of Superintendent David Hedges in a Facebook post late Thursday night.

The Facebook post was shared shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

David Hedges has served as Petrolia CISD Superintendent for five years, the district said. The School Board and Hedges reached an ‘Agreement’ that allows Hedges to “pursue other interests” and would allow the Board of Trustees to begin the search for a new superintendent.

Joint Statement shared to the PCISD Facebook page

The reason given for Hedges’ departure reads: “…it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.”

In the joint statement, the Board expressed appreciation to David Hedges for his effort to serve the school district during his tenure as superintendent, and Hedges thanked the Board for the opportunity they provided him in the PCISD.

The Board of Trustees said they will begin looking for a new superintendent soon.