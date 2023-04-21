WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved coach at Petrolia High School died unexpectedly in a wreck this week.

Officials with the Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District announced on Thursday night, April 20, 2023, that Pat Maxwell, the head baseball coach for the Pirates, passed away following a crash.

“Petrolia CISD must share the news of the unexpected loss of Coach Pat Maxwell in a tragic automobile accident,” the Facebook post said. “He was a beloved and valued member of the PCISD family.”

Maxwell joined the staff at Petrolia High School in the summer of 2019 as the head baseball coach after spending seven years at Godley High School. Prior to that, he was Archer City’s baseball coach, where he won a state title with the Wildcats.

“Please join us in lifting up his family, friends, co-workers, and students in prayer as we all navigate through this devastating time,” PCISD officials said in a Facebook post.

District officials said grief counselors will be available at Petrolia High School on Monday, April 24, 2023.

We are currently working to confirm the details of the wreck. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.