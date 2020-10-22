Petrolia CISD moves all classes for Oct. 23 online, entire grade quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Petrolia CISD announced Thursday they will not hold face-to-face classes Friday, October 23, and all classes will be held virtually.

In a Facebook post made Thursday afternoon, officials said the change was made “due to a rise in Covid cases” and that custodial staff will use the day to deep clean campuses.

See the full post below:

Additionally, an entire grade level of students at Petrolia Elementary has been instructed to quarantine for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Petrolia CISD was notified on Thursday of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to an email sent to Petrolia ISD, contact tracing began immediately to determine the identity of any students or staff members that possibly had been in close contact.

The email said it was determined in consultation with Clay County Health Official Dr. Greer that an entire grade level had been exposed to COVID-19, as well as other staff members.

Officials with Petrolia ISD said in the email that parents or guardians of exposed students were notified and informed that their student and any siblings within the household would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Staff members who were exposed were also notified of the need to quarantine.

Quarantined students and staff members may return to school on November 4, 2020.

The email said a student or staff member who develops symptoms during that time will be required to continue quarantining for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.