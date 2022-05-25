PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District has selected an Interim Superintendent to lead the district until a permanent replacement is named.

Kenda Cox, an educator who has served in various capacities at several school districts over her 20-year career, will take over the reigns in Petrolia.

Officials with the Petrolia CISD made the announcement on behalf of the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in a post on their official Facebook page.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the district announced the resignation of David Hedges from his role as superintendent after five years of service.

Cox served Petrolia schools for five years in various capacities including Director of Student Services and Elementary Principal.

Previously she has worked at Montague ISD as Elementary Principal for five years, Windthorst ISD as Elementary Principal for five years, and Hamlin ISD as Elementary principal for five years.

District officials said Cox has a passion for excellence and truly believes learning should be fun and engaging for all students.

Cox graduated from Henrietta High School and is a long time resident of Clay County. She is the mother of two twin girls, Sophie and Kallie, who are 19 months old.

District officials said Cox enjoys being outside gardening, reading, home projects, and spending time with family.