Petrolia CISD reports one student and one teacher at Petrolia Elementary School contracted COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Petrolia CISD Superintendent David Hedges reported a student at Petrolia Elementary School and a Petrolia Elementary School teacher have tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last at school Friday Nov. 13 and the teacher was last at school on Monday Nov. 16.

These cases have been reported to Clay County health officials and the district is conducting contact tracing. Anyone who was in close contact with the cases has been told to quarantine.

Hedges also said students should monitor their symptoms and to contact officials if they are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19.