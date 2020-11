CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Petrolia CISD, according to Petrolia CISD Superintendent David Hedges.

This case has been reported to Clay County health officials and the district is conducting contact tracing. Anyone who was in close contact with the case has been told to quarantine.

Hedges also said students should monitor their symptoms and to contact officials if they are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19.