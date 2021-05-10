Petrolia CISD to move to four-day school week

CLAY CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — On April 30, 2021, Petrolia CISD announced that changes will be coming to their calendar for the upcoming school year.

Petrolia CISD will move to a four-day school week in 2022.

According to Superintendent David Hedges, students will have off every Friday in the months of February, March, and April.

The goal of the four-day school week is to boost student and staff morale, retain veteran teachers and remain competitive for potential new teachers, according to Hedges.

“In the spring, students will have off every Friday in February, March, and April. Teachers will experience these same breaks with the exception of one work Friday in February,” Hedges said. “All of this was accomplished by extending our day by 30 minutes. Buses don’t have to run earlier. We will still feed our students breakfast, but they will have slightly longer class periods, so they have time to see the lesson and be engaged in assessments.”