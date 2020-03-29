Petrolia community remembers life of PCISD teacher ‘Mama Prewitt’

BYERS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those in the Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District mourn the death of a beloved teacher students called “Mama Prewitt” and are welcomed to attend a viewing until 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Kimberli Prewitt died Thursday, March 26 after battling breast cancer for years.

Prewitt was first diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2010 and was in remission until March 2015 when cancer returned.

For the last seven years, Prewitt spent time dedicated to her students in whatever way she could. She also served as the Petrolia school district’s dyslexia teacher.

Before then, Prewitt taught in Vernon at Northside ISD.

Prewitt’s funeral will be Tuesday, March 31 at noon that will be broadcasted on the Cowboy Church of Henrietta.

Family members ask donations to be made to Scottish Rite for Children, Luke Waites Center for Dyslexia in Prewitt’s memory.

