PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Petrolia CISD honored the educators who went above and beyond throughout this school year Friday with a celebration.

Longtime High School science teacher Lance Lyles and elementary art teacher Kim Schobert were awarded with teacher of the year for both high school and elementary and given a $2,000 check.

Both teachers said they were shocked when their names were called and said they wouldn’t ‘t be where they are today if it weren’t ‘t for their co-workers and students.

Derrell McShan and Aaron Daniels were each awarded a $500 check for staff of the year.