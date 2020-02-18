Petrolia residents without water

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Petrolia residents are currently without water after a road construction crew ran over the city’s water line.

Petrolia city officials said they are aware of the issue and are currently working to restore water to it’s residents.

Officials did not give a time table for a return of services.

City officials will be placing a boil order in effect for a currently undecided amount of time after water services are restored, advising all residents to boil their water until notified otherwise.

