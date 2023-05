PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Petrolia announced a water shutoff Monday morning.

According to a City administrator, Petrolia lost water around 7 a.m. Monday, May 1.

An electrical relay system for the City’s water pumps reportedly caused the issue for the water supply.

The water is expected to be back on by noon Monday, but Petrolia will be under a boil order until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.