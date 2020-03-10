Petrolia without water, boil order in effect once restored

1  of  3
PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Petrolia is without water after a line was hit by a road construction crew Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said on the city’s official Facebook that crews are currently working to repair, and will continue until water is restored to the city.

Additionally, the city will be under a boil order once water is restored, until lab tests come back confirming the cleanliness of the water.

City officials expect this to take about 48 hours.

