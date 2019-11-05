Pets perish in WF house fire

Five pets were killed in a house fire in Wichita Falls Monday afternoon.

A neighbor reported the fire at the home in the 1600 block of Star Vista Drive at 3:59 p.m.

According to a news release, firefighters entered through the front and back of the home.

The release also said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen and spread through the attic.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put the fire out.

They recovered the bodies of three cats and two dogs.

Damage to the structure and the residents’ belongings totaled $40,000.

Firefighters helped the residents remove their personal belongings from the home.

The couple who lived there declined assistance from the Red Cross.

They said they had somewhere else to stay while repairs are made.