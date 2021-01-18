Phase 2 of 2020 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement to begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a part of the 2020 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project Phase 2, construction will begin on January 19 at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Woodrow

Avenue.

In order to minimize disruptions, the contractor will divide the work into sections so they

only have to temporarily close approximately 1 block sections at a time.

Once the work is completed on Woodrow Avenue, crews will then work their way north on Cherokee Avenue and conclude with Brook Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted to accommodate street closures and access will still be provided to businesses along Brook Avenue from adjacent cross streets. The repairs are expected to take approximately 4 months, weather permitting.

Please use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area.

The City of Wichita Falls appreciates your continued understanding and patience as Public Works continues to rehabilitate and repair sewer lines during this project.