WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction will begin tomorrow on phase two of the 2020 sewer budget utility improvement project.

The next phase of work is scheduled to begin on Brook Ave.

Detour signs will be posted to accommodate street closures and access will still be provided to businesses along Brook Ave. from cross streets.

The repairs are expected to take approximately three months.

Officials ask that you use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area.