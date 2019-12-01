Phase two of renovations at Red River Valley Museum set to begin

VERNON (KFDX/KJLT) — The Red River Valley Museum has been a staple in Vernon for nearly 35 years and now it is in need of renovations.

The first phase of renovations started back in 2014 but preparations for phase two have just begun. Inside the Bond Gallery at the Red River Valley Museum, you can find lots and lots of animals. These animals were trophies from local big-game hunter Bill Bond.

“Bill Bond was an incredible hunter from around the world,” Vernon Mayor Doug Jeffrey said. “He lived in Vernon and his passion was hunting. He helped start Safari Club International, Dallas Safari Club all of those organizations kind of have their founding with Bill Bond.”

The museum opened in 1985 but it wasn’t until nearly 30 years later the first phase of renovations started with the lobby and the M.K. Berry Gallery but now it’s time for phase two with the Bond Gallery ready for an update.

“Moving the animals from where they are now which is a representation of animals around the world to actually specific biomes where you walk into a rain forest and there’s going to be animals a part of the rain forest,” Jeffrey said. “Walk into a desert Savannah, animals on the Savannah, plains game.”

The museum means a lot to Vernon and surrounding areas as one of the most visited museums in the North Texas area and it also means a lot to the Wildlife Management Program at Vernon College.

“We literally have people from around the world come and look at some of our artifacts,” Jeffrey said. “Come look at some of these animals, to look at the Waggoner Ranch, there’s so much history in our little town and we want to be able to display it like it should be displayed

When this entire project is done, the hopes are the museum will be up to today’s standards and continue to give the community something to be proud of.

Many schools also schedule tours each year. This project is expected to start in January 2020 and should take three to four months.