Phased In to house women for first time

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Phased In gave a special tour of its new female dorm Wednesday.

Since 2014, 76 young men who aged out of the foster care system have called Phased In, home.

For the first time, the nonprofit in Wichita Falls will welcome the first young lady to its campus.

To house female foster kids, Phased In purchased a new building to house boys and renovating the male dorm to house young women who have phased out of the system.

Something Executive Director Kile Bateman said is long over-due.

“We’re gonna be your biggest cheerleader, your supporter, but we are going to empower you to be all that you can be but then we want you to make it happen,” Bateman said.

Bateman said this is a result of hearing from folks that the young ladies need help.

