Pho Corner joins Texoma as third restaurant in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Along with Pho Viet and I Love Pho, Pho Corner is set to be the third pho restaurant in Wichita Falls.

Pho Corner will take over a location on Midwestern Parkway and Wayne Avenue that may be familiar to some.

That location has been home to businesses that haven’t stuck around in the past like Angus’ Burgers and Five Guys’ burgers and fries.

However, Pho Corner is confident that it will stay in business and take advantage of this location by being unique.

“What’s happened in the past is they just really didn’t pay attention to the detail of bringing a new concept,” co-owner Phillip Allen said. “Something new something different. It went from a burger place to a burger place to another restaurant but there was never any change in the design and the layout and the decor and the ambiance.”

Allen is partnered with Tuan Nguyen, the owner of Kung Fu Kitchen and Kung Fu Tea.

Pho Corner is going to have a dining area along with a bar and lounge that will serve beer, wine and saki.

There is no official open date, but they plan to officially open by the end of March.