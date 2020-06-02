Pho Corner opens for dine-in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re a fanatic for pho, then you’re in luck!! Pho Corner opened its doors to the public today, and they are now allowing customers to dine-in, in the past, they have only offered pick-up orders due to the coronavirus.

Owner Phillip Allen said opening his own restaurant with his two partners is a dream come true.

“The three of us got together and we made this concept and it’s been a lot of work, it has been about 6 months from the building it out, we built it ourselves with our own two hands, to getting everything set up, setting up vendors and all that other stuff so it has been a lot of work and we’re just happy to be open,” Allen said.

Allen said if you’re not a fan of pho, they offer several other items as well, along with a full sake bar. Pho Corner is open from 11 am to 10 pm, Monday through Thursday and 11 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.