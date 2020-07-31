Pho Corner to host car wash to support those affected by COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pho Corner is hosting yet another event to support those in our community still feeling the effects of COVID-19, this time it’s a car wash.

Pho Corner’s owner Phillip Allen encourages residents to come out, have a drink and a snack and give back to those in need.

“We are going to use it to help somebody pay their rent, that’s a need, or buy them groceries, pay some bills or just give them a check or cash depending on the situation, but we will be verifying to make whoever is nominated will be helped,” Allen said.

The car wash is set to take place this Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Pho Corner’s parking lot.

For more details, follow this link for details.