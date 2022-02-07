WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett man who sparked a SWAT team response last month has another charge added from that incident after a detective listened to recorded jail calls.

According to records, Johnathan Wallace now has five criminal cases pending after the new felony charge of tampering with evidence.

He had been released on bond on January 19 on charges of terroristic threats and theft of a firearm.

SWAT officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Harwell in Burkburnett on January 5 when shots were reported in the yard. It was believed the suspect could be inside, but it turned out he had left.

When Wallace was found and put in jail, a detective says Wallace made a call from jail admitting to firing the shots but that he also said since he got rid of the gun, he couldn’t be charged with its possession.

The detective said Wallace told the person he called that he had hidden the gun behind a church.

Police officers found the gun and learned it was stolen.

Wallace’s pending charges are tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm, making a terroristic threat, criminal mischief, and cruelty to animals. The cruelty charge was filed last August when police say they responded to reports of Wallace throwing a ferret, and said Wallace told them he had been trying to get the pet to leave, but it kept coming back.

The terroristic threat charge came when officers say witnesses reported a man at the home on Harwell was throwing animals, yelling and was in the street with a crossbow.

Responding officers said Wallace came out of the house and that he appeared intoxicated.

A relative told officers Wallace had been throwing furniture and busted an aquarium and took a snake out and threw it in the yard.

Officers said they viewed a phone video of Wallace running out with his crossbow, yelling that he was waiting for cops to arrive and would shoot first.