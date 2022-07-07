WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities with the Wichita Falls Police Department continued their hunt for a hit and run driver Thursday after the driver caused a car with a dog inside to roll on Independence Day.

The people who were hit said they were driving from Wichita Falls to Byers around 9:20 p.m. on July 4 and they were hit near Petrolia Road and Russell’s Fireworks.

The victims said the person who hit them drove a blue pickup and did not stop driving after the crash.



























According to the accident report from the WFPD the blue pickup failed to stop at a stop sign while they were traveling east ib Petorila Road. The truck struck the back right side of the Jeep which then caused it to roll before coming to a stop right-side up.

A man and a woman, both 22, along with a dog were inside the car and only suffered from small cuts and bruises.

WFPD is still in need of information to solve the crash. If you have any information please call the Wichita Falls Police Department non-emergency line at 940-720-5000.