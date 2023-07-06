Suspect in aggravated robbery at Murphys USA on Archer City Highway in Wichita Falls (Photo courtesy WFPD)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspects of a recent armed robbery at a Wichita Falls gas station.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information with the WFPD, said the Crimes Against Persons detectives of the WFPD are seeking help identifying the suspects of an aggravated robbery at the Murphys USA gas station located at 1530 Archer City Highway in Wichita Falls.

The photos of the suspects can be found below:

Wichita Falls Police said just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday, July 2, two masked suspects armed with weapons went into the gas station and took an unknown amount of money.

According to police, the suspects then left the scene in the clerk’s 2016 Gray Mazda 3 sedan. The vehicle was later discovered in Clay County destroyed by fire.

Citizens who may be able to identify the suspects by their tattoos or anyone who has any other information regarding this robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

This is a developing story.