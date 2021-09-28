Photos of suspect in Wichita Falls radio station burglary released

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have released pictures of the suspect involved in the Cumulus Media burglary early Tuesday morning.
WFPD responded to the Cumulus Media building in the 4300 block of Call Field about a burglary. An employee arrived to work and found the place burglarized and ransacked.
Extensive damage was reported to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals according to WFPD.
A Chevy pick-up outside the radio station was taken and later found in a ditch on California Street behind Flying J Truck Stop.
The investigation is ongoing.