Photos of suspect in Wichita Falls radio station burglary released

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have released pictures of the suspect involved in the Cumulus Media burglary early Tuesday morning.







Courtesy: Wichita Falls PD

WFPD responded to the Cumulus Media building in the 4300 block of Call Field about a burglary. An employee arrived to work and found the place burglarized and ransacked.

Extensive damage was reported to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals according to WFPD.

A Chevy pick-up outside the radio station was taken and later found in a ditch on California Street behind Flying J Truck Stop.

The investigation is ongoing.