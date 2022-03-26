WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic around N Central Freeway is being diverted after a large machine part fell off of a semi Friday night.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the northbound portion of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass will remain closed to traffic. 8th Street will be closed in both directions at Broad Street.

It is recommended that all traffic to downtown use Kell Freeway to Scott, as well as Iowa Park Road to Scott.

Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighter Matthew Childs used his drone to get several aerial pictures of the damage that has closed N Central Freeway for the time being.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.