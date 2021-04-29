Pick strawberries at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sunday there’s fun for the whole family.

You can pick strawberries from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm.

Strawberry season runs from April through June. Strawberries are $5 per pound when you pick.

That’s just northeast of Thornberry at 103-72 west Farm to Market Road 171.

It’s free to attend but if you’re still not sold on this idea, they will also have ice cream with strawberries available.

To stay up to date you can visit the Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm’s website or Facebook page.