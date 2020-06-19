“Pickin’ For Veterans” helps raise money for tornado relief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To help raise money for tornado repairs in Bowie, “Pickin’ For Veterans” is hosting a fish fry.

The organizers with Pickin’ For Veterans are holding a fish fry in Bowie on June 20, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. under the pavilion at the community center. The event will have fresh-cooked fish, french fries, and hush puppies along with live music from Monty Dawson.

The Nocona brewery will be on site serving domestic and craft beers, the price per plate will be set at $10. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund at the Legend Bank.