WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a reported pin-in crash after a pickup truck was flipped onto its side on Monday afternoon.

The call about the pin-in crash came in on Monday, September 26, 2022, at around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of McNiel Avenue and Kell Boulevard East.





According to our crew on the scene, crews with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and AMR are on the scene.

Our crew member said one person was helped from the truck by first responders. They are currently being attended to by EMTs.

Details on the cause of the accident or the extent of the injuries are unavailable at this time.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.