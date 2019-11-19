PIERS members excited about potentially equal-sized high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After deciding to gather more information on a two equal-sized high school model last week, the WFISD school board met Monday for a regular school board meeting.

During Monday night’s meeting, the board did not discuss anything new on the long-range facility plan.

The board did decide on a two high school model in a meeting back in August but it wasn’t until last week they decided to gather more information on both high schools being the same size.

“We want as many kids as possible to participate in sports, if they want to do that, football or basketball,” PIERS member Rev. Angus Thompson said. “Obviously, if you have a 6A school that means you have a larger school but a smaller population competing.”

As a member of the PIERS community group, Thompson and others have pushed for this change for the district ever since it was first brought to light.

For more than a year, the WFISD board has been working on the long-range facilities plan, deciding on what to do regarding the elementary, middle and high schools in the district.

Board President Elizabeth Yeager said there are some benefits with the two equal-sized school model.

“We can offer the same program to every student so one high school won’t have a program that another high school won’t with the exception of IB which would only be at one of the high schools probably but everyone would have the same opportunity,” Yeager said. “Access to the same opportunities throughout the district.”

Thompson said equal opportunity will be better for the kids, which in turn will be better for the city.

“When people want to move to Wichita Falls they want an educated populous,” Thompson said. “No one wants to move to a city where the people are not well educated.”

With that in mind, they hope to work out all of the details in hopes of having it on the ballot come November 2020.

The thought is, the two equal high schools will be on opposite sides of the district, however, the official decision still has to be made. The two equal-sized high schools plan is still unofficial until it all comes down to a final vote.