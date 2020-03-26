Pioneer of Texas gives back to first responders

1  of  3
Pioneer of Texas on Maplewood Ave. offered up free meals for first responders Wednesday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local restaurant is keeping its employees working while recognizing those who continue to serve our city and county during this time.

Pioneer of Texas on Maplewood Avenue offered up free meals for first responders Wednesday.

While the dine-in aspect of the business is closed, carry-out and curbside pick-up is up and running smoothly.

Even though small businesses across the nation are struggling right now, the folks at Pioneer of Texas wanted to lighten the load for first responders.

While it’s helping those police officers, EMTs and firefighters, it’s also rewarding for the employees.

“I know police officers can go somewhere and they can get free coffee and they can get free this, but with EMTs and firefighters and everybody else pulling up, and you see the smiles on their face it makes it all worth it, to me,” Pioneer of Texas employee Amanda Lozada said. “I was running around with my head cut off a while ago, and now it was worth it.”

Pioneer of Texas is accepting to-go orders from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

