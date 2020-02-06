Pipe burst calls low for plumbers during wintry blast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With much colder temperatures comes the threat of pipes bursting in people’s home.

Brian’s Plumbing Master Plumber Keith Walser said they didn’t have many calls Wednesday or in the overnight hours. He said that could be because people are becoming more aware of what steps to take when freezing temps are expected to hit.

“Always cover your hose bibs, open your cabinets that are on outside walls, maybe even leave your faucet dripping if it’s prone to freezing,” Walser said.

Walser said they are expecting calls to hit in the next few days when pipes really thaw out. That’s when folks might notice a pipe’s actually busted.