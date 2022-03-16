WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detecting leaks in oil and gas pipes could mean life and death for the men and women working on-site, so when a leak is suspected but technology can’t seem to find it, that’s when they call in the big dogs, literally.

This is why Dwayne Farris started Black Creek K-9 Pipeline Leak Detection.

Farris and his team take their highly trained leak detection dogs out on-site and will sometimes walk miles and miles until the canine alerts a leak by digging.

A presentation was made today at The Forum where a demonstration was held showing just exactly what these dogs are capable of. Farris said it’s hard for technology to keep up with the effectiveness of canine detection out in the field.

“We know that canines have a great olfaction system, and they supersede any kind of technology out there to date, and we still have men and women out there who are still venturing and earning higher education degrees such as PhDs still learning the best type of methodology and training to utilize our dogs for different detection capabilities,” Farris said.

Farris spoke about an instance where a crew spent nearly 30 days trying to detect a leak before calling him to bring his canines out, one of which found the leak in just 46 minutes.

