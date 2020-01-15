PJ Masks Live! cancels WF stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Because of “unforeseen production restrictions,” the production crew for the PJ Masks Save the Day Live! has canceled the Wichita Falls stop scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18.

Refunds will be issued by the MPEC Box Office during regular business hours.

Monday—Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Tickets can also exchange tickets for Baby Shark tickets scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

For more information or requests, call the box office at 940-716-5555.