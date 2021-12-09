Plane crash near Saint Jo sends two to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A small plane crash outside of Saint Jo in Montague County has sent two people to the hospital.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, December 9, a small, single-engine plane crashed north of Saint Jo, off of Cobb Hollow Road.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, both people onboard were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buesing said the cause of the crash is possible engine failure. The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News