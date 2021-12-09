Plane crash near Saint Jo sends two to hospital

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A small plane crash outside of Saint Jo in Montague County has sent two people to the hospital.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, December 9, a small, single-engine plane crashed north of Saint Jo, off of Cobb Hollow Road.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, both people onboard were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buesing said the cause of the crash is possible engine failure. The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

