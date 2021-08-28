Plane crashes outside of Windthorst, Archer Co. Sheriff’s Office responds

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Archer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a plane crash on Pennartz Road, outside of Windthorst.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said, a twin prop plane, piloted by one male, crash-landed in a creek on private property off Pennartz Road due to engine complications. There were no passengers.

The man was transported to United Regional Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries, according to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office.

