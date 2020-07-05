Planet Fireworks host yearly Stop and Pop Event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the spirit of Independence Day, Planet Fireworks hosted its yearly Stop and Pop event.

It is their 8th year hosting the event where anyone and everyone can come and shoot their fireworks. Officials from Planet Fireworks asked attendees to wear masks but did not turn them away if they didn’t. There was a separate area for those wanting to just watch.

Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Jolly Volunteer Fire Department were in attendance. Local boy scouts will be cleaning up the area the next day.